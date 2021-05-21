By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) – Cedar Point is closing for some days in June because it doesn't have enough workers.
The park says while it ramps up its recruitment efforts — introducing a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus and hiking wages to $20 an hour — it'll have to adjust its operating calendar, closing for select days in June.
"We want to be sure we are delivering fun and memorable experiences to our guests. As we're seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge," a statement on Facebook read.
Guests who booked an overnight stay or have made reservations will be contacted directly with more information. The park says an up-to-date calendar can be found online.