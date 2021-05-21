By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — City of Washington Police are looking for a shooting suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police accuse Maceo Saunders, 26, of being involved in shooting a juvenile in the leg on Thursday, May 20.

Saunders already has a warrant out for his arrest for a Criminal Homicide Attempt charge and is wanted by Washington County Adult Probation, according to police.

Saunders is described as being 5’7 tall and weighing 220 pounds.

If you happen to know anything about Saunders’ whereabouts, police are asking you to contact them at 724-223-4226 or call 911.

Police are also requesting that Saunders turn himself in.

Police say the juvenile victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.