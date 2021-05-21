CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 12 p.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 119 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 80 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from seven months to 92 years with a median age of 28 years.

Both deaths reported happened in May, and one of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility. Among the deceased, one person was in their 60s and one person was in their 80s.

There have been 7,062 total hospitalizations and 100,719 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,932.

