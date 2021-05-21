CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Drive-By Shooting, Fayette County, Local TV, Mike From Uniontown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say one person was flown to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Uniontown.

READ MORE: Man In Serious Condition After Being Hit By Driver In Pittsburgh

The shooting happened Friday on Cool Springs Street.

READ MORE: Cranberry Police: Body Found Inside Burning Car That Exploded In Parking Lot Of Restaurant

No update was provided on the victim’s condition.

MORE NEWS: Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire At Recovery Home In Butler

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.