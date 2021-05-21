By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say one person was flown to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Uniontown.
The shooting happened Friday on Cool Springs Street.
No update was provided on the victim's condition.
