By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a recovery home in Butler.
The building caught fire on Friday, and the blaze spread to two other homes in the 300 block of Broad Street. Both the homes sustained damages.
The fire chief said no one will be able to live in the house where the fire started. The fire started in the garage area, the chief said.
The blaze is out, but crews are still on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
One person who lives in the house said nine other men lived there. The man who owns the recovery home has found a place for all 10 people to stay.