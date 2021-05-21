By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Jason Mraz's just-announced tour will stop in Pittsburgh for the Rock, Reggae, and Relief concert this summer.
Mraz is hitting the road for the first time since the pandemic, with his "Look For The Good Live!" summer tour kicking off in Austin on July 30 and ending in Pittsburgh on Aug. 28.
Rock, Reggae, and Relief will benefit hospitality workers and food insecurity initiatives through the Piatt Family Foundation. It'll be held on Forbes Avenue and will also feature The Wailers, UpRooted and Roots of Creation.
You can get tickets for the event here.