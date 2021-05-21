By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a driver.
Law enforcement responded Friday to the 500 block of North Craig Street for reports of a pedestrian crash.
Police say they found the male victim, who hit the windshield of the vehicle after stepping off the curb into the street. He suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs, police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative with the police, officials said.
