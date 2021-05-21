CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Craig Street, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a driver.

READ MORE: Cranberry Police: Body Found Inside Burning Car That Exploded In Parking Lot Of Restaurant

Law enforcement responded Friday to the 500 block of North Craig Street for reports of a pedestrian crash.

READ MORE: 1 Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Uniontown

Police say they found the male victim, who hit the windshield of the vehicle after stepping off the curb into the street. He suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperative with the police, officials said.

MORE NEWS: Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire At Recovery Home In Butler

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.