CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Marathon Gas Station, Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting, Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting outside of a gas station in Wilkinsburg.

READ MORE: 'It's Revenge Everything:' Upticks In Spending As COVID Restrictions Fade Being Dubbed 'Revenge Spending'

The shooting occurred at the Marathon station in the 1100 block of Penn Avenue early on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot Temperatures Persist, Weekend Rain And Storms Possible

At least one person was shot and police are speaking with the gas station’s management and reviewing the security tapes.

A blue car was towed from the gas station after police searched the car.

MORE NEWS: Brief Power Outage At Pittsburgh International Airport Causing Some Security Line Delays

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details