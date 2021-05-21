By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting outside of a gas station in Wilkinsburg.
The shooting occurred at the Marathon station in the 1100 block of Penn Avenue early on Friday morning.
At least one person was shot and police are speaking with the gas station’s management and reviewing the security tapes.
A blue car was towed from the gas station after police searched the car.
