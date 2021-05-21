By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says 10 million COVID-19 shots have gone into arms so far.

It comes as the Health Department reports 1,823 new Coronavirus cases and 25 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,193,355 cases and 26,990 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,309 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 310 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 10,066,220 total vaccine doses have been administered and 4,399,578 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 50.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70% of Pennsylvanian adults are vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,548,782 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,564 cases among residents and 15,283 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,245 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,547 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

