PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report shows fewer cars on the roads in 2020 didn’t result in fewer crashes, especially when it comes to pedestrians.

A new report shows drivers hit and killed 145 pedestrians across Pennsylvania in 2020. That number ranks 15th highest in the country, but the good news is that number is down six percent from 2019.

Experts said drivers, as well as pedestrians, need to be aware.

“We don’t feel that we need to pay attention to those basic principles,” said Todd Kravits, the PennDOT District 11 traffic engineer. “And we get to the street, we’re not paying attention and we just automatically cross into the road.”

A report from PennDOT shows Allegheny County had the second-most pedestrian fatalities in the state even with fewer cars on the road. Westmoreland County had four deaths, Butler County had three deaths and Fayette County had two deaths.

“Because there was less traffic on the roads, they became less congested, and people may have taken more liberties on those roadways. There were slightly more serious injury crashes and slightly more fatalities that occurred,” Kravits said.

You might have noticed a difference over the years. A crosswalk sign giving a countdown noise or a bump-out where the sidewalk is extended into the parking lane to put pedestrians in a better line of sight.

These are just a few small details that make a difference.

“Don’t allow the distractions of what’s around us to prevent us from doing what we need to, to make sure we can safely cross the road or travel to our destination,” Kravits said.

Kravits said at the end of the day, it’s all about making it home safely to loved ones.

PennDOT says they’re researching the 2020 numbers now and should have a report out later in the year. You can find the full details of the report here.