By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDAK) – A man has pled guilty to hacking into UPMC's human resource databases and stealing the personal information of more than 65,000 employees.
Justin Sean Johnson of Detroit was indicted by a federal grand jury last month.
According to investigators, Johnson stole the information and then sold it on the dark web so others could use it to file false tax returns, identity theft, and bank fraud.
Johnson will spend a minimum of two years in prison and owes up to $250,000 in fines.