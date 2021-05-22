By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh is getting a splash of color.READ MORE: Leaving Home: West Virginia Population Drop Is Largest In US
Artist Janel Young continued to create her mural, along with some other painters, at the Allegheny Overlook.READ MORE: Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Worth Estimated $515 Million Sold In Pennsylvania
That is the pop-up park that is taking over two blocks of Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
The Allegheny Overlook will be open for you to enjoy this summer, starting with the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead Inside Vehicle In McKeesport
The festival begins two weeks from Friday.