By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As life continues to slowly return to normal, there was another sign that Pittsburgh is opening up once again.

On Saturday, the August Wilson Center welcomed visitors inside.

They also unveiled a new visual arts exhibit called “Minding My Business.”

Even with the center opened again, there are still COVID-19 precautions in place and masks are required for entry.