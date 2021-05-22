By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As life continues to slowly return to normal, there was another sign that Pittsburgh is opening up once again.READ MORE: Road Rage, Drive-By Shootings Mark A Violent Morning In Allegheny County
On Saturday, the August Wilson Center welcomed visitors inside.READ MORE: Report: PPG Receives Final Approval To Buy Finnish Paints Company
They also unveiled a new visual arts exhibit called “Minding My Business.”MORE NEWS: Three Juveniles Wanted In Ohio Double Slaying Arrested
Even with the center opened again, there are still COVID-19 precautions in place and masks are required for entry.