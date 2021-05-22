CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a body was found inside a car that exploded in the parking lot of the Red Robin in Cranberry Township.

Police said they responded Friday around 5 p.m. after a call came in for a car explosion in the parking lot of the restaurant on Route 228.

After extinguishing the burning vehicle, police found the body. State police and the fire marshal were on the scene investigating.

The car, which was towed away from the scene, was in a secluded corner of the parking lot.

Witnesses said they could feel the walls shake at the time of the explosion, the police chief said. People four to five miles from the scene told KDKA that they could see the smoke from the fire.