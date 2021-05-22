By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,658 new Coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,195,013 cases and 27,029 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,250 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 304 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 10,138,065 total vaccine doses have been administered and 4,442,539 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 51% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Pennsylvania is adopting the CDC’s newly relaxed mask-wearing guidelines, meaning fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks in most places.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70% of Pennsylvanian adults are vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,557,501 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,617 cases among residents and 15,310 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,254 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,580 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: