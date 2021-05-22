By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced that Ke'Bryan Hayes will begin a rehab assignment tonight with Triple-A Indianapolis.
During an April 3 game against the Cubs, Hayes left with what was described as "wrist discomfort."
He has been out of the lineup since then with a left wrist strain.
The Pirates also announced that right-handed pitcher Kyle Crick has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list and they also placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.
The Pirates will take on the Braves on Saturday afternoon at 4:10.