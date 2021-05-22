By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Someone won more than half a billion dollars.
A winning mega millions jackpot ticket worth $515 million was sold here in Pennsylvania!
There is no word on where the ticket was sold at this time.
Here are the winning numbers: 6, 9, 17, 18, and 48.
The mega ball is 8.
Check your ticket because you could now be a millionaire.
This is the ninth highest mega millions jackpot in history.