It's not known where in Pennsylvania the ticket was sold.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Someone won more than half a billion dollars.

A winning mega millions jackpot ticket worth $515 million was sold here in Pennsylvania!

Here are the winning numbers: 6, 9, 17, 18, and 48.

The mega ball is 8.

Check your ticket because you could now be a millionaire.

This is the ninth highest mega millions jackpot in history.