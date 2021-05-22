By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (KDKA) – It was a tough day on Long Island for the Penguins on Saturday afternoon, dropping game four of their best of seven series with the New York Islanders 4-1.
Josh Bailey, Ryan Pulock, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Jordan Eberle all scored for the Islanders.
It wasn’t the most disciplined game for the Penguins as center Evgeni Malkin took three penalties and the Penguins were in the box six times overall.
The Islanders would score two power-play goals, which built their lead to 4-0.
Zach Aston-Reese would add a shorthanded goal late in the third period to break Islanders’ goaltender Ilya Sorokin’s shutout bid.
It would, however, count as Aston-Reese’s first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal.
Game five will be back in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Monday night.
Stay tuned for a full game four recap