Filed Under:Boating, Boating Safety, Local News, Local TV, National Safe Boating Week, Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the weather heats up, more people are looking to get out on the water.

So the Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council is reminding boaters to brush up on their safety skills.

The council says you can prevent boating accidents by taking a safety course, checking your equipment, wearing a life jacket and watching the weather.

Saturday is the beginning of National Safe Boating Week.