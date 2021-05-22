By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the weather heats up, more people are looking to get out on the water.
So the Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council is reminding boaters to brush up on their safety skills.
The council says you can prevent boating accidents by taking a safety course, checking your equipment, wearing a life jacket and watching the weather.
Saturday is the beginning of National Safe Boating Week.