By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 3 Rivers Comicon has returned to Pittsburgh this weekend.READ MORE: Astrobotic Earns $100,000 Prize In The NASA Watts On The Moon Challenge
The two-day event is being held at the Waterfront parking lot next to Commonwealth Bank.READ MORE: 40-Year-Old Man Killed In An ATV Crash In Finleyville, Union Township
Vendors are showcasing their comic book and action figure collections.
Organizers say there are more than 100 artists and creators in attendance.MORE NEWS: 4 Hospitalized After Deck Collapse At Ohio Home During Party
General admission is free and begins at noon Sunday.