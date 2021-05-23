CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The event was held yesterday and continues today.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 3 Rivers Comicon has returned to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The two-day event is being held at the Waterfront parking lot next to Commonwealth Bank.

Vendors are showcasing their comic book and action figure collections.

Organizers say there are more than 100 artists and creators in attendance.

General admission is free and begins at noon Sunday.