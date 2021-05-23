CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a deadly ATV crash in Finleyville overnight.

This happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Garvin Road.

According to the Washington County Coroner, 40-year-old Dusty Robinson lost control of an ATV and hit a ditch.

He was pronounced dead around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, and the crash is under investigation.