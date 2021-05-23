By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searching for a missing 38-year-old man, Nathan Lauer, in Armstrong County.
According to police, he was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen at the Johnetta Campgrounds before he went missing.
According to police, he was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen at the Johnetta Campgrounds before he went missing.

State police, Gilpin Township Police, and other departments have been assisting in the search.
Lauer is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 200 pounds, and standing at 5’11” tall.
Lauer is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, approximately 200 pounds, and standing at 5'11" tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.
