YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.
Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.
Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.
