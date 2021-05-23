By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a big day for players with the Westinghouse Bulldogs football team.
After winning the City League football championship for the second year in a row, the Westinghouse Alumni Association presented players with their lettermen jackets and rings.
“We brought the community out. Everyone came here and showed love. We’ve got some of the alumni here. We have people’s parents, head coaches, family, it’s a great time,” said Westinghouse senior Darius Bruce.
“Just knowing all the obstacles and all the sacrifices the kids had to make to get to where we are today, it’s just mind blowing to me. I’m truly grateful to have a great group of guys, our supporters, our administration, the whole nine” said Westinghouse head coach Donta Green.
Alumni donated to make sure each of the players who earned them received a lettermen jacket as well as a ring.