By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Castle man last week in Butler County.
Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Paris Carter, of Downingtown, Chester County. State police say he is wanted on charges in the murder of 38-year-old David Hines.
Hines was found dead in his vehicle on E. Portersville Road, near State Route 422 and Interstate 79, last Monday night.
His vehicle was found over a small embankment in Muddy Creek Township.
State police say Hines had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
The search is now underway for Carter.
Troopers are asking anyone with information on him to call the barracks in Butler County at 724-284-8100 or dial 911.