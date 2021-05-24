By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 123 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 82 are confirmed and 41 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 96 years with a median age of 31 years.
Both newly reported deaths happened in May. Among the deceased, one person was in their 60s, and one person was in their 80s.
There have been 7,067 total hospitalizations and 100,922 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,935.
