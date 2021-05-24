CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear what sparked the flames or if anyone was injured.
Filed Under:Beaver County, Church Fire, Darlington, Local News, Local TV, Market Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DARLINGTON (KDKA) — A church in Beaver County was damaged after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene along Market Street where the fire started.

Flames broke out at the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church along Market Street in Darlington early Monday morning.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.