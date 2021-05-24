By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DARLINGTON (KDKA) — A church in Beaver County was damaged after a fire broke out early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called out to the scene along Market Street where the fire started.
MASSIVE BLAZE: This was the scene in Darlington when the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church caught fire early this morning. (Video courtesy Cheri Martin)
Read more: https://t.co/cD22kT6xtZ pic.twitter.com/BDUN1UgMRM
— KDKA (@KDKA) May 24, 2021
Flames broke out at the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church along Market Street in Darlington early Monday morning.
“DEVASTATING, BIG HIT TO COMMUNITY” —The Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Darlington, Beaver Co. heavily damaged by smoke & flames. Ppl. here tell me it’s heartbreaking. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oV63RlO3yx
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 24, 2021
It’s unclear what sparked the flames or if anyone was injured.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.