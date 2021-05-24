MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Class is on this morning for students in the Gateway School District.
In a last-minute push, school leaders and the teachers union ironed out a new agreement to avoid a strike.
The school district shared the latest update in the development in a Facebook post on Sunday.
The district said Sunday that classes will resume as scheduled this morning.
According to the Tribune-Review, the deal comes after 16 hours of negotiations took place over the weekend.
The Gateway Education Association notified the district about a strike last week.
The Tribune-Review’s reporting says that the agreement is a four-year plan with teacher salaries increasing each year, as well as increased health care contributions from educators.
More than 260 district employees have been working without a contract since June 30 of last year.
The Tribune-Review says that negotiations began in January 2020, but the pandemic caused talks to significantly slow down.
It’s reported that the average salary is more than $80,000.
According to the Tribune-Review, the agreement still has to be ratified by the union and has to be voted on by the school board.
It’s unclear when the agreement will be ratified.