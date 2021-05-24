By: Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spring and summer can be very busy seasons for animal rescues and shelters.

Because of that, Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is holding their second annual #PETSburgh Virtual Pet Walk. The first pet walk was held back in the fall.

Humane Animal Rescue says pet owners can take part in the event from Saturday, May 29, to Sunday, June 6.

Each pet that participates will get a PETSburgh Virtual Pet Walk bandana.

The rescue is asking pet owners to take a photo of your pet wearing the bandana and share it on Facebook or Instagram with a tag to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh at @harpsaveslives.

They will then randomly select a Pet of the Day to feature on their website. Prizes are also included.

Proceeds from the walk will go towards caring for the domesticated and wild animals that Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh takes in throughout the year.

Registration is $15 for one pet and $10 for each additional pet.

To sign up, visit their website here.