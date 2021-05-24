By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who helped light a Pittsburgh Police car on fire during the riots downtown last year has pleaded guilty.
Twenty-six-year-old Christopher West pleaded guilty to two counts in front of a judge. He was charged in connection with the protest that turned violent on May 30 last year following George Floyd's death.
Prosecutors say West and another protester jumped up and down on the hood of the car parked on Centre Avenue near PPG Paints Arena.
West is also accused of opening the hood of the car, and a protester who still hasn’t been identified tried to start the fire. When that didn’t work, West and three others allegedly placed pieces of cardboard and crumpled paper into the passenger compartment before the car was lit on fire.