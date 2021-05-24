CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a pair of twins from Pittsburgh.

Police say Dreemah Matthews and Dreemare Matthews were last seen on May 21 in the West End. In the photo above, Dreemare is in the polo, and Dreemah is in the black shirt.

Police describe the twins as 5-foot tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.