PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a pair of twins from Pittsburgh.
Police say Dreemah Matthews and Dreemare Matthews were last seen on May 21 in the West End. In the photo above, Dreemare is in the polo, and Dreemah is in the black shirt.
SVU detectives seek the public's assistance in locating missing juvenile males.
Dreemah Matthews and Dreemare Matthews are 12, 5’0”, 100lbs, with Black hair and Brown eyes.
Police describe the twins as 5-foot tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.