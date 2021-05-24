CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear what led to the shots being fired.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Mt. Pleasant Township, Pennsylvania State Police, SWAT Situation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is in custody after SWAT officers surrounded a home in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that shots were fired inside a home.

A man was taken into custody and police say that the scene is secure with no believed threat to the community.

