By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is in custody after SWAT officers surrounded a home in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that shots were fired inside a home.
State Police and SWAT are in stand-off with someone inside a home on College Avenue near Pine Street in Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland Co. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WKA4pJ4WkW
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 24, 2021
It’s unclear what led to the shots being fired.
A man was taken into custody and police say that the scene is secure with no believed threat to the community.
Mt Pleasant Incident Update
One male is in custody and we have the scene secured. We do not believe there is any additional threat to the community.
Investigation is ongoing.
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) May 24, 2021
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.