By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies helped pump up the crowd at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.
Najee Harris and Kendrick Green were in attendance during the Penguins’ crucial Game 5 against the New York Islanders. They helped energize the crowd during the first period.
Penguins jersey.
Pirates hat.
Steelers future.
Welcome to the show, @ohthatsNajee22!#BurghProud pic.twitter.com/QvThe9XDv5
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 25, 2021
Harris, wearing a Sidney Crosby jersey and a Pirates hat, waved a rally towel during his moment on the big screen. Behind him was Green, who also waved his rally towel.
The crowd responded to their enthusiasm with a wave of cheers.
OTAs for the team start on Tuesday.
Couple Steelers in the building tonight Najee Harris and Kendrick Green. OTAs start tomorrow on the Southside @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) May 24, 2021