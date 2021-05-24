CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
OTAs for the team start on Tuesday.
Filed Under:Hockey, Kendrick Green, Najee Harris, NHL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pitttsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies helped pump up the crowd at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

Najee Harris and Kendrick Green were in attendance during the Penguins’ crucial Game 5 against the New York Islanders. They helped energize the crowd during the first period.

Harris, wearing a Sidney Crosby jersey and a Pirates hat, waved a rally towel during his moment on the big screen. Behind him was Green, who also waved his rally towel.

The crowd responded to their enthusiasm with a wave of cheers.

(Photo Credit: Kendrick Green/Instagram

