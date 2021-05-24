CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The nonprofit is looking for submissions by women filmmakers featuring projects with women.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Women In Film and Media: Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A festival by and for women filmmakers is coming back this fall, and they are asking for submissions.

READ MORE: State Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Paris Carter, Identified As Suspect In Muddy Creek Twp. Shooting

Women In Film and Media: Pittsburgh is planning on a premiere date of September 15 for their Short Film Competition.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania To Resume Work Search Requirement For Unemployment Benefits

And they especially want to hear from Pittsburgh filmmakers.

MORE NEWS: Heavy Rain Leads To Flooded Roads

To be considered, the film must be between 5 and 15 minutes long and have women preferably behind the camera and in front of it.