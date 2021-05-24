By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A festival by and for women filmmakers is coming back this fall, and they are asking for submissions.
Women In Film and Media: Pittsburgh is planning on a premiere date of September 15 for their Short Film Competition.
And they especially want to hear from Pittsburgh filmmakers.
To be considered, the film must be between 5 and 15 minutes long and have women preferably behind the camera and in front of it.