CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Double Murder-Suicide, Local TV, McDonald Borough, Pennsylvania State Police, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into what is believed to be a double murder-suicide in McDonald.

READ MORE: State Senate Advances Bill That Would Ban COVID-19 Vaccine Passports In Pennsylvania

Three people were found shot to death inside in a home along Valley Street around 8:00 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Cal Clark/ KDKA)

The Washington County Coroner’s Office says it’s believed these deaths were a double murder-suicide incident.

READ MORE: Allegiant Air Announces New Pittsburgh-To-Phoenix Nonstop Route

The area surrounding the home was blocked off for hours.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Facing Charges After Kittanning Police Find Gun, Drugs In Vehicle

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.