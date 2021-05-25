By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into what is believed to be a double murder-suicide in McDonald.
Three people were found shot to death inside in a home along Valley Street around 8:00 p.m.
The Washington County Coroner's Office says it's believed these deaths were a double murder-suicide incident.
The area surrounding the home was blocked off for hours.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.