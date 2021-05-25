By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down two businesses.READ MORE: Police Investigating Double Murder-Suicide At Washington Co. Home
Gold Door in Homewood and Dunkin’ Donuts in Tarentum were both ordered to close.READ MORE: Young Man Shot, Killed Near Abandoned House In Penn Hills
At Dunkin’ Donuts, the Health Department says sewage leaking from a grease trap created a large puddle on the floor that employees walked through, spreading contamination throughout the building. Other violations include a lack of signs telling employees to wash their hands and using the handwashing sink for ice disposal.
The Health Department says Gold Door was closed for operating without a health permit. The business also had other violations like a sewage leak in the unused basement and failure to submit plans before operating a food facility.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Tuesday With Thunderstorm Chances
When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.