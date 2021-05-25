By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For travelers between Pittsburgh and Phoenix, a new nonstop route being added by Allegiant Air will be welcomed news.
It was announced Tuesday morning that flights between Pittsburgh International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will begin taking off in August.
Allegiant says the nonstop flights will operate twice per week.
For more information, including flight days, times, and fares, click here.