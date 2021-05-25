By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania congressman was fined $5,000 for breaking security rules at the U.S. Capitol.
Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker allegedly ignored the requests of Capitol police officers to complete a security screening before entering the House Chamber.
Smucker did go back outside for the screening after he cast his vote on the floor.
One of the congressman’s staffers says he plans to appeal the fine.