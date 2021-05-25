By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 62 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Dept. Reports 906 New Cases, 42 Additional Deaths
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 22 are confirmed and 40 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two years to 82 years with a median age of 34 years.READ MORE: Should You Invest In Dogecoin? Expert Suggests Keeping Away From Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
The four newly reported deaths range in date from May 11, 2021 to May 22, 2021. Among the deceased, one person was in their 40s, one person was in their 50s and two people were in their 70s.
There have been 7,118 total hospitalizations and 100,984 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,939.MORE NEWS: Victor Steban Facing New Charges For Attempting Carjacking During Massive Manhunt
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: