By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local youth football program is asking the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority to pay up.
Dozens of helmets, pads, and other gear were damaged at the Hazelwood Youth Group’s storage facility at Burgwin Park.
The program’s director says three PWSA employees were testing and repairing lines in January and flooded the space, ruining almost $8,000 worth of gear.
“The only thing you had to is just take this equipment, and it wasn’t a million pounds worth of equipment, and just put it to the side — and they didn’t. They just flooded it and they thought nobody would be here and nobody would see it.
The PWSA says it plans to work with the program to find a solution.