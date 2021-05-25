By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority has its eyes on some big projects. It released its top 10 project priorities for the next decade as part of its NEXTransit program.

The top priority is what it calls a new east-central Pittsburgh connection between the Strip, the Hill, Oakland, Hazelwood and the South Hills.

That’s followed by a downtown transit center and a best-use study for the Library Line of the T.

Other top projects include upgrading transit between Homestead and McKeesport and studying a revival of the T between Allentown and downtown, then onto the Strip.

It’s also looking to prioritize transit upgrades to Monroeville on McKnight Road and in the Allegheny Valley.

Extensions of the East Busway are on the list, plus rapid transit in the Airport Corridor.

This list is not set in stone. The Port Authority is still taking feedback on its future projects. You can learn more online.