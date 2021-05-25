By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Victor Steban is facing new charges for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle as police were closing in on him during a massive manhunt.
The 53-year-old was captured on Route 30 after an alleged crime spree through Westmoreland County. He's already accused of a slew of crimes, including a double homicide, a fire at his own home and multiple drive-by shootings, one of which police say was targeting former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona.
Now Steban is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and illegally possessing firearms.
According to new court paperwork, as police were closing in on him in the final hours of the manhunt, he walked up to a car stopped at a stoplight and told the passengers to get out. Police say Steban, who was armed, was told no.
Steban was eventually taken into custody on Route 30 without incident. Police say he had three weapons on him at the time.