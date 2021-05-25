CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Victor Steban is facing new charges for allegedly trying to steal a vehicle as police were closing in on him during a massive manhunt.

The 53-year-old was captured on Route 30 after an alleged crime spree through Westmoreland County. He’s already accused of a slew of crimes, including a double homicide, a fire at his own home and multiple drive-by shootings, one of which police say was targeting former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona.

(Photo: Westmoreland County)

Now Steban is charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and illegally possessing firearms.

According to new court paperwork, as police were closing in on him in the final hours of the manhunt, he walked up to a car stopped at a stoplight and told the passengers to get out. Police say Steban, who was armed, was told no.

(Photo: Corri Gross)

Steban was eventually taken into custody on Route 30 without incident. Police say he had three weapons on him at the time.