Neighbors say the odor was so bad they could smell it from their own homes.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Humane officers are in the process of removing about 50 dogs from a home in Whitehall.

Animal Friends says the process started Wednesday evening on the 4900 block of Brownsville Road.

It all started with a complaint about an overwhelming odor coming from the residence. Animal Friends say it was so bad, neighbors said they could smell it inside their own homes.

After serving a search warrant, Animal Friends along with the Whitehall Police, the Whitehall Fire Company and South Hills Animal Control began removing the dogs from the home.

Animal Friends says all the dogs will undergo medical treatment and care before they settle into a warm bed for the night. Their medical conditions are still being determined.

There’s no word on any possible charges yet.