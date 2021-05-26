By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says 70% of Pennsylvanian adults have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far 52.7% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The mask mandate, which requires those who aren’t vaccinated to wear a face covering per CDC guidelines, will be ended when 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

“Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvanians have come together to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe. This selflessness is now reflected in vaccination rates throughout the commonwealth,” said Wolf in a news release.

“The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course. I encourage everyone to show up for their second vaccine appointment and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated.”

The state is reopening on Monday, doing away with all restrictions except the mask mandate.

According to data from the Department of Health, 70% of fully vaccinated adults represent 57% of Pennsylvania’s entire population.