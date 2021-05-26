By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and state senate Democrats revealed bills with the goal to hold negligent fracking companies accountable.
Shapiro said that a grand jury investigation found Pennsylvania failed to protect residents and the environment from fracking.
He wants to require companies to publicly disclose the chemicals they are using during the fracking process as well as move drilling sites away from homes, schools, and hospitals.
It would also allow the attorney general’s office to have criminal jurisdiction over frackers.
“We can’t rely on these companies to police themselves, it’s actually not their job to police themselves, it’s the government’s job to set the ground rules to protect the public,” Shapiro said.
Some opponents to the plan say it doesn't go far enough to regulate fracking or punish law-breaking companies.
Other opponents of the bill say that more environmental regulations will drive the companies out of Pennsylvania.