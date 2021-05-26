By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) – Pitcairn Police are asking for help finding a man who they say suffers from a mental illness.
Police say 31-year-old Justin Bianco hasn't been seen by his family in four days.
They describe him as a 6-foot-8 man weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-up dress shirt and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-856-1111.