By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An alleged attempted robbery at PNC Bank led to the bomb squad being called in Wednesday afternoon.

Public Safety said police had the 900 block of Fifth Avenue closed off while they investigated. Washington Place between Duquesne University and Centre Avenue was also closed. Police urged people to avoid the area.

ALERT: Police have the 900 block of 5th Avenue closed for a robbery investigation. Washington Place between Duquesne University and Centre Avenue is closed. Avoid the area. More information to follow. PIO is on scene at Washington and Centre. pic.twitter.com/EE21UMViM8 — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 26, 2021

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where a heavy police presence could be seen. The bomb squad was called, and KDKA’s cameras captured robots checking out a backpack.

Police say this all started when a man went into the PNC Bank and slid a suspicious note to employees before walking out. Police were called and he was detained, though there’s no word on charges yet.

With his backpack possibly being suspicious and sitting in the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place, police set up a perimeter near PPG Paints Arena and the bomb squad was called in.

The scene has since cleared.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Chris Hoffman will have more on KDKA Evening News.