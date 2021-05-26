By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – Seneca Valley School District has announced they will provide students with grab-n-go meals this summer.READ MORE: Police Arrest Man In Bethel Park After He Walked Into Station Under The Influence
The meals will be distributed every Thursday at the Haine and Evans City elementary schools.READ MORE: Giant Eagle Recalling 'Chicken Street Taco Kits'
Students under the age of 18 in the district are eligible to receive meals along with non-school-age children in the community.MORE NEWS: Attorneys In Trial Of Robert Bowers, Accused Tree Of Life Shooter, Will Meet To Discuss Trial Progress
More information on how to get signed up for the meals and the distribution schedule can be found on the Seneca Valley School District website.