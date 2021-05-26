PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, there’s a chance for severe weather today as we begin to see the ridge of high pressure break down and push down to the south.

At this point, I expect two windows for storms with the first window opening up right at noon and sticking around through around 2:00 p.m.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The second window for storms comes in after 4:00 p.m. and sticks around through a couple of hours past sunset.

The first round of storms will bring what is likely the highest chance for strong winds and severe weather.

A line of storms will move through, intensifying as they continue to move to the east. This means by around 4:00 p.m. as the storms begin to move through eastern Pennsylvania, not only will strong winds be an issue but large hail will also be possible.

After a brief break around 2:00-3:00 p.m., we will see the second round of rain and storms pushing through.

While the initial line has a slightly better chance for severe weather, the second round of rain may be more dangerous with a chance for street flooding with any downpours that we see.

This second round will also bring a small hail chance.

Also, a high rate of lightning strikes may be detected.

Today’s weather is the start of the breakdown of the ridge of high pressure with cooler weather arriving just in time for your holiday weekend.

After being dry on Thursday, there’s a chance for rain throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.

Highs on Saturday may not even hit the 60s.

We do warm back up to near-average temperatures for Memorial Day.

I have highs on Memorial Day near 80.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.