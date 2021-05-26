ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old male in Aliquippa late on Tuesday night.
The shooting also led to a crash outside of the Valley Terrace Housing complex just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the teenager was shot in the back while driving a white SUV along Superior Avenue and crashed into an embankment as a result.
The teenager was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical but stable condition.
Aliquippa Police responded but Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.
As of Wednesday morning, there is not yet a description of a suspect or a motive.
